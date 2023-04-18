One of the most intriguing first round matchups in the 2023 NBA playoffs continues on Tuesday evening. Footprint Center hosts Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers won the series opener on the road by a 115-110 margin, and L.A. aims to steal another road tilt in the follow-up. The Clippers are the No. 5 seed and aiming to upset the No. 4 seed Suns, with Phoenix posting a 28-13 regular season record at home. Paul George (knee) remains out for the Clippers, with Cameron Payne (back) listed as questionable for Suns.

Suns vs. Clippers spread: Suns -7.5

Suns vs. Clippers over/under: 225.5 points

Suns vs. Clippers money line: Suns -345, Clippers +270

LAC: The Clippers are 22-20 against the spread in road games

PHX: The Suns are 22-19-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Clippers can cover

The Clippers played very well on defense in Game 1, holding the Suns to fewer than 1.07 points per possession. L.A. finished the regular season in the top eight of the NBA in free throw prevention (22.3 attempts allowed per game) and defensive rebound rate (73.1%), and opponents averaged only 25 assists per game against the Clippers. Phoenix was a bottom-five team in free throw creation (21.7 attempts per game), and no team scored fewer fast break points (10.5 per game) than the Suns.

On the other end, Kawhi Leonard anchors a potent attack, and Leonard scored 38 points on 13-24 shooting in the series opener. The Clippers out-scored opponents by 6.1 points per 100 possessions with Leonard on the floor during the regular season, and L.A. is also very strong from beyond the 3-point arc, making more than 38% of regular season attempts. The Clippers generated extra possessions with a 32.1% offensive rebound rate in Game 1, and Phoenix struggles to prevent free throw attempts, ranking in the bottom five of the NBA in attempts allowed (25.6 per game) in 2022-23.

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix has two-way strengths to lean on in this matchup. The Suns finished in the top eight of the NBA in defensive rating (112.3) this season, and Phoenix has top-six marks in opponent shooting, 2-point shooting allowed and assists allowed. The Clippers shot just 53.9% inside the arc this season and averaged only 23.9 assists per game on offense. Phoenix also protects the paint well, yielding only 48.6 points in the paint per game, and the Suns have plenty of offensive firepower.

The Suns are led by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, both of whom averaged 26 points or more per game on elite shooting efficiency in the regular season. Durant also produced 27 points, 11 assists, and nine rebounds in Game 1, and the Suns have an excellent offensive profile. That includes top-eight marks in offensive rebound rate, second-chance points, 3-point accuracy and assists per game.

