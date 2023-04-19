The Phoenix Suns bounced back from their series opening loss to the Los Angeles Clippers with a 123-109 win on Tuesday. Devin Booker poured in 38 points, and Kevin Durant added 25 points to outpace a Clippers team that, despite getting production from everyone couldn't sneak out another win over the home team. With Paul George sidelined for the entirety of this series, the Clippers will have to tighten things up on the defensive end, because as Game 2 showed us, even when they're knocking down shots they don't have the firepower that the combination of Booker and Durant bring.

In preparation for Game 3, here's everything you need to know about this matchup.

(4) Phoenix Suns vs. (5) Los Angeles Clippers

Storylines



Suns: Booker and Durant were the headliners in Phoenix's success, however, their offensive outburst was largely out of necessity. A quick look at the boxscore from Game 2 and you'll notice that bench unit was outscored 30-13. On most nights, that would result in a loss, but Durant and Booker were just that good to pull out a win. That may not be the case going forward in this series, and if this team makes it out of the first round it'll certainly be an issue deeper into the playoffs. This was a concern the moment the Suns traded their depth away for Durant, and while it wasn't a problem in Game 2, it's certainly an issue they need to get figured out.

Clippers: What stood out about L.A.'s loss was their lack of adjustment after the Suns easily exposed their drop coverage against pick-and-rolls. Despite Phoenix generating wide open looks, the Clippers never adjusted, and they paid the price. This series is going to be about adjustments, and that's one major one that Tyron Lue and the rest of L.A.'s coaching staff will need to make heading into Game 3, otherwise they could be headed for another loss.

Prediction

I just don't think the Clippers have enough firepower to contend with the Suns. Yes, Phoenix has depth issues, but I see that impacting them in the later rounds of the playoffs. Outside of Kawhi Leonard and Russell Westbrook, the Clippers didn't have a ton of production from anyone else, and you can tell how much they miss the scoring of George. The pick: Suns -2.5