The Phoenix Suns got the first balanced win of this series as Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker all contributed in the team's Game 4 victory against the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. Paul turned in a vintage performance in the fourth quarter of that game, putting it out of reach with several clutch shots to help Phoenix take a 3-1 series lead. The Clippers once again made this a close contest until the final four minutes of the game, thanks to another great performance from Russell Westbrook, who has silenced doubters over the course of this series.

However, Westbrook's 37 points weren't enough for the shorthanded Clippers to even up the series, and now face elimination as they hit the road.

In preparation for Game 5, here's everything you need to know about this matchup.

(4) Phoenix Suns vs. (5) Los Angeles Clippers

Date: Tuesday, April 25 | Time : 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 25 | : 10 p.m. ET Location: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona TV channel: TNT | Live stream : TNT app

TNT | : TNT app Odds: Suns -12; O/U 224 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines



Suns: In Phoenix's previous two wins in this series, it had been all Booker to guide this team. Paul was struggling to find his shot, Durant was primarily being used as a decoy in favor of Booker, and while it worked it just didn't seem like the true potential of this team. Game 4 was really a breakthrough for Phoenix, as Durant brought the ball up the floor more, the ball was whipping around the court to dizzy the Clippers defense, and as a result we saw just how dangerous this Phoenix team can be. It felt like the Suns found their recipe for success, now all they have to do is replicate that in Game 5 to close out the series and advance to the next round.

Clippers: Westbrook has been putting the Clippers on his back all series long, which is notable given how much criticism L.A. got for signing him in February. But without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, the likelihood that L.A. can extend this series is very slim. Especially when Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that there is still swelling in Leonard's knee. He sustained a right knee sprain at some point in the first two games, and Haynes said on a recent podcast that he doesn't expect Leonard to return even if the Clippers could extend this series to seven games.

Prediction

I think the Suns will be extra motivated to close this series out in order to get some rest before the next round. I don't expect it to be easy, because none of these wins have been for Phoenix, but given how shorthanded the Clippers are this series I just don't think they have enough firepower to get another win. The pick: Suns -12