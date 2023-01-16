Western Conference rivals square off on MLK Day when the Memphis Grizzlies (29-13) host the Phoenix Suns (21-23). Memphis rolls into this contest red-hot, winners of nine straight games. On Saturday, the Grizzlies topped the Indiana Pacers, 130-112. Meanwhile, Phoenix is on an opposite trajectory. The Suns have lost eight of their past nine games. Chris Paul (hip) and Devin Booker (groin) are out for Phoenix. Ja Morant (left hip soreness) is questionable for Memphis.

Suns vs. Grizzlies spread: Memphis -10.5

Suns vs. Grizzlies over/under: 229 points

Suns vs. Grizzlies money line: Memphis -550, Phoenix +400

MEM: The Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last five games following an ATS win

PHO: The Over is 4-1 in the Suns' last five Monday games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Guard Ja Morant is an outstanding athlete and facilitator for the Grizzlies. Morant explodes to the rack and can throw it down over any defender. The 2022 All-Star absorbs contact with ease, leading the team in scoring (27.4 points per game) with 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. He's scored 30-plus points in seven of his last 11 outings. On Jan. 11, Morant amassed 38 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Forward Jaren Jackson Jr. can significantly impact the game defensively. Jackson Jr. plays with terrific anticipation and is able to defend the rim well. The Michigan State product also shows good range from the perimeter. He averages 16.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks per game. On Jan. 9, Jackson Jr. logged 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks.

Why the Suns can cover

Forward Mikal Bridges is an elite defender who has a combination of length and excellent footwork. Bridges has a smooth jumper and excels as a slasher. The Villanova product is averaging 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He's finished with at least 24 points in two of his last three games. On Friday, Bridges logged 24 points, six assists and three steals.

Center Deandre Ayton has been a mobile presence in the frontcourt. Ayton can score from the post and the mid-range with ease. The Arizona product piles up boards, leading the team in rebounds (9.9) with 17.3 points per game. The 24-year-old has recorded 21 double-doubles this season. On Jan. 6, he tallied 23 points and 14 rebounds against the Heat.

