The top-seeded Phoenix Suns host the No. 8 seed New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs on Sunday night. Phoenix has been dominant all year long and will look to kick off this postseason run with a victory. New Orleans won both games in the play-in tournament, including a 105-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers to secure the eighth seed.

Tip-off is at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center. Phoenix is favored by 10.5-points in the latest Pelicans vs. Suns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.

Pelicans vs. Suns spread: Phoenix -10.5

Pelicans vs. Suns over-under: 224 points

Pelicans vs. Suns money line: New Orleans +450, Phoenix -650

NO: The Pelicans are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games

PHO: The Suns are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games playing on three or more days rest

Why the Suns can cover



Guard Devin Booker is an offensive assassin with a knock-down jumper. Booker is extremely quick getting open and can score in bunches. The three-time All-Star averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. Booker has the explosiveness to get to the rim and keep the defense honest. He scored 30-plus points in three straight games to end the season. In his last outing, Booker dropped 33 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Center Deandre Ayton is a physical force down low for the Suns. Ayton has fluid athleticism, with a nice back-to-the-basket game. The 2018 first overall pick put up 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and shot 63 percent from the floor. Ayton registered five straight double-doubles to round out the regular season.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram is an agile and instinctive scorer in the front court for New Orleans. Ingram can get a bucket at three levels with a smooth-looking jumper. The Duke product also does a good job setting his teammates up. Ingram averaged 22.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In his last outing, Ingram amassed a team-high 30 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Guard CJ McCollum is a fearless scorer with an all-around shooting game. McCollum knows to get open and get shots off with ease. The 2013 10th overall pick averaged 22.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. The Lehigh product is also shooting 38 percent from 3-point land. In the play-in win over the San Antonio Spurs, McCollum recorded 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

How to make Pelicans vs. Suns picks

