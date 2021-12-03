The Phoenix Suns look to start off another month the way they finished the last one when they host the Detroit Pistons in NBA action on Thursday night. The Suns (18-3), who have an NBA season-high 17-game winning streak, could set the franchise record at 18 games with a victory over the Pistons (4-17). They have not lost since Oct. 27. Detroit, meanwhile, has dropped seven straight and lost 13 of the past 16. The Pistons are 1-6 against Western Conference opponents, while the Suns are 5-0 against the East.

The game from Footprint Center in Phoenix is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Phoenix as a 12-point favorite in the latest Suns vs. Pistons odds, down a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points is set at 207.5.

Suns vs. Pistons spread: Suns -12

Suns vs. Pistons over-under: 207.5 points

Suns vs. Pistons money line: Suns -800, Pistons +550

DET: The Pistons are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS loss

PHO: The Suns are 6-1 ATS in their last seven home games vs. a team with a losing road record

Why the Suns can cover

Phoenix will be without guard Devin Booker, who is out with a strained left hamstring. But the Suns are hopeful to make up for his lost production. Deandre Ayton (16 ppg) and Chris Paul (14.5 ppg) will be the focal points, but others have a chance to step up as well. Forward Mikal Bridges, who averages 12.4 points and 3.9 rebounds, has scored in double figures in 16 games this season, including a season-high 22 in a win over New Orleans on Nov. 2. Bridges has also played solid defense and limited Golden State's Stephen Curry to 4 of 21 shooting, while adding four steals in the win on Tuesday.

Also powering the Phoenix offense will be center Javale McGee. McGee has scored in double figures in 11 games this season and six of the last eight games. He has recorded three double-doubles, including a 10-point, 10-rebound game at Brooklyn on Saturday. McGee is in his 14th NBA season. In 768 games, he is averaging 7.9 points and 5.2 rebounds, while shooting 57.4 percent from the field.

Why the Pistons can cover

Despite that, Phoenix isn't a lock to cover the Pistons vs. Suns spread. That's because Detroit is 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games following a straight-up loss. Forward Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring at 19.5 points, and also is averaging 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and one block per game. Grant has finished with 20 or more points in nine games this season, and 30 or more three times. He scored 14 points and grabbed three rounds and dished out three assists in the loss at Portland.

Also powering the Detroit offense is guard Cade Cunningham. In the game against the Trail Blazers, Cunningham finished with a career-high 26 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the floor, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range. He also grabbed seven rebounds, had one assist, one steal and a career-high three blocks in 33 minutes of play. He became the youngest Detroit player and the eighth-youngest in NBA history at 20 years, 57 days to post a triple-double when he scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out 10 assists in a 121-116 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21. For the season, he is averaging 13.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

