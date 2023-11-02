We've got an exciting Western Conference rematch on Thursday's NBA schedule as the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns will clash for the second time in three days. The Spurs overcame a 20-point deficit to defeat Phoenix 115-114 on Tuesday on the road. Both teams are 2-2; Phoenix is 1-1 at home, while San Antonio is 1-1 on the road.

Tip off is at 10 p.m. ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The Suns are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Spurs vs. Suns odds, and the over/under is 226 points.

Suns vs. Spurs spread: Suns -8.5

Suns vs. Spurs over/under: 226 points

Suns vs. Spurs money line: Suns: -360, Spurs: +280

What you need to know about the Spurs

Even though the Spurs have not done well against the Suns recently (they were 0-9 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. San Antonio dodged a bullet and finished off Phoenix 115-114. The win was just what the Spurs needed coming off of a 123-83 loss in their prior game.

The Spurs can attribute much of their success to Keldon Johnson, who earned 27 points. Victor Wembanyama had 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots in his first matchup against his idol, Kevin Durant. The No. 1 overall draft pick ranks sixth in the NBA with 2.3 blocks per game, to go along with 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

What you need to know about the Suns

Durant led the undermanned Suns with 26 points in Tuesday's loss while also leading the team with seven assists. He got lots of help as Eric Gordon chipped in with 20 points, Grayson Allen had 19, and a total of six Phoenix players scored in double-figures. Bradley Beal (back) and Devin Booker (ankle) both did not play, and while Beal has already been ruled out for Thursday, Booker is listed as questionable.

The Suns were billed for their prolific offense coming into the season, but they are also bringing it on the other end of the court. Phoenix ranks fourth in defensive rating as they are holding opponents to 28.1% from beyond the arc -- the second-best mark in the league. Newcomer Jusuf Nurkic is anchoring the team on defense, averaging 10.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks. See which team to pick here.

