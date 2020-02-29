Suns vs. Warriors odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Feb. 29 predictions from proven model

A Pacific Division battle is on tap between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns at 9 p.m. ET Saturday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Phoenix is 24-36 overall and 11-20 at home, while Golden State is 12-47 overall and 5-24 on the road. Phoenix is favored by 8.5 points in the latest Suns vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 225.5. Before entering any Warriors vs. Suns picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Suns vs. Warriors spread: Suns -8.5

Suns vs. Warriors over-under: 226 points

Suns vs. Warriors money line: Phoenix -428, Golden State 330

What you need to know about the Suns

The Suns are coming off a tough 113-111 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. Phoenix gave up 31 points to veteran point guard Derrick Rose in that game. Devin Booker scored 26 points in the loss, while Ricky Rubio had 16 points and 13 assists. DeAndre Ayton also recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 boards.

Phoenix plays at the ninth-quickest pace in the NBA and averages 112.2 points per game, which ranks 15th in the league. They've struggled on the defensive end, giving up 113.3 points per contest. The Suns, who have a 27-32-1 record against the spread, are in 13th place in the Western Conference standings, 4.5 games out of the final playoff spot.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State hung with the Lakers for a half on Thursday, but got outscored 62-34 in the second half in a 116-86 loss. Power forward Eric Paschall put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 23 points.

Steph Curry (hand) is getting closer to a return, but has been ruled out for at least three more games as Golden State aims for an early March return. Ky Bowman (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday, while Jordan Poole (ankle) is questionable. Andrew Wiggins (back) is expected to play, but Golden State might only have eight or nine healthy players available.

