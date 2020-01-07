Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies odds, line: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 7 predictions from advanced computer model

The Memphis Grizzlies will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at FedExForum. Memphis is 15-22 overall and 7-12 at home, while Minnesota is 14-21 overall and 9-10 on the road. The Grizzlies are seeking their third consecutive win as they open a six-game homestand. The Timberwolves have won four of six games following an 11-game losing streak. Memphis is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5. Before entering any Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Grizzlies beat Phoenix 121-114 on Sunday. Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points along with eight rebounds. He made 12 of 16 of his attempts from the field. Memphis had 31 assists to set a new single-season mark of 14 games with 30 or more assists.

The Grizzlies have made 18 3-pointers in each of their past two games. Dillon Brooks has connected on 11 of 20 3-point attempts in those outings.

Meanwhile, Minnesota greeted the new year with a 118-103 victory over Cleveland. Gorgui Dieng posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards in addition to six dimes. He has four double-doubles in the past eight games. The Timberwolves blew a 25-point lead but scored 22 of the game's final 28 points.

Shabazz Napier scored 21 points on 8-of-10 shooting and has scored 20 or more in four consecutive games. Andrew Wiggins returned from a four-game absence due to an illness and added 15 points. Memphis has won eight of the past 11 meetings between the teams.

