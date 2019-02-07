Timberwolves vs. Magic odds, line: NBA picks, predictions, best bets from model on 35-19 roll

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Orlando Magic look to stay within shouting distance of the final playoff spot in their respective conferences when they meet Thursday in Florida at 7 p.m. ET. The Timberwolves (25-28) and Magic (22-32) are both four games out of the eighth playoff spot. Minnesota has won four of the past five meetings between these teams, but the Magic are two-point favorites in the latest Timberwolves vs. Magic odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 218. Before making any Timberwolves vs. Magic picks and NBA predictions of your own, you should see what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The model knows the Magic have won two of their past three and beaten the Wolves in nine of the past 10 played in Orlando. The Magic are led by center Nikola Vucevic, who is averaging 20.6 points and 11.9 rebounds. Vucevic has been red hot lately, scoring over 20 points in six of his past nine games.

Orlando could benefit from the Timberwolves' injury situation as well. Jeff Teague, who poured in 23 points in the Wolves' 120-103 victory over the Magic at Minnesota on Jan. 4, is listed as doubtful and could miss another game with a foot injury. He's been out since last month.

But just because Orlando has dominated Minnesota at home doesn't guarantee it will cover the Magic vs. Timberwolves spread on Thursday.

Although Minnesota has struggled, going 4-6 in its past 10 games, the Timberwolves are 4-1 against teams like Orlando that are .500 or below and 26-23 versus teams allowing more than 102 points. The Magic are allowing 107.9.

The Timberwolves are led by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who is averaging 22.8 points and 12.2 rebounds. He has had back-to-back monster games, scoring 26 points and grabbing 18 rebounds in a loss at Memphis and 31 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Denver. He has matched his scoring average or surpassed it in seven of his past 10.

