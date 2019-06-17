Toronto police confirm shooting during Raptors' championship parade at Nathan Phillip's Square
The specifics of the incident are unclear at this time
The Toronto Raptors took to the streets on Monday morning and afternoon to celebrate the first title in franchise history, which they captured last week with a dramatic Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors.
Unfortunately, the celebration soon took a more somber and frightening mood after reports of gunshots. Multiple videos appeared on social media showing a large portion of the crowd start to scatter, and Toronto police have confirmed there were shots fired. They later updated their report to note that there are two victims, both with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. In addition, they have two people in custody, and recovered two firearms.
At this time, the complete details and circumstances of the incident are unclear. It is being described as an "emergency situation" by officials in Toronto.
The ceremony, including speeches by Raptors officials and players, has continued after a brief delay.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Draft: Official order for two rounds
We're less than a week before the 2019 NBA Draft
-
Watch Raptors championship parade
The Raptors and their fans embrace the franchise's first NBA title with a championship parade...
-
Report: Grizz in talks on Conley trade
Memphis' leader could be on the move this summer, and it appears he has several potential...
-
How to watch the 2019 NBA Draft
The 2019 NBA Draft is set for Thursday, June 20
-
Warriors congratulate Raptors with ad
This was a classy move by the Warriors
-
Mock Draft: Top picks look set
The Pelicans acquiring the No. 4 pick from the Lakers in the Anthony Davis trade won't be the...