Toronto police confirm shooting during Raptors' championship parade at Nathan Phillip's Square

The Toronto Raptors took to the streets on Monday morning and afternoon to celebrate the first title in franchise history, which they captured last week with a dramatic Game 6 win over the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately, the celebration soon took a more somber and frightening mood after reports of gunshots. Multiple videos appeared on social media showing a large portion of the crowd start to scatter, and Toronto police have confirmed there were shots fired. They later updated their report to note that there are two victims, both with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. In addition, they have two people in custody, and recovered two firearms.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

At this time, the complete details and circumstances of the incident are unclear. It is being described as an "emergency situation" by officials in Toronto.

The ceremony, including speeches by Raptors officials and players, has continued after a brief delay.