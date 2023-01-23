The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 21-25 overall and 11-10 at home, while the Spurs are 14-32 overall and 5-15 on the road. The Spurs limp into Monday's matchup having lost six of their last seven games. The Trail Blazers are also struggling, losing each of their last three games.

Portland is favored by 8 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Spurs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 240.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs spread: Trail Blazers -8

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs over/under: 240.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs money line: Portland -350, San Antonio +275

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling 121-112. Portland was up 71-46 at the end of the half but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from point guard Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists along with six boards, and shooting guard Anfernee Simons, who shot 7-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points.

Lillard is averaging 29.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game. He's knocking 44.5% of his field goals this season but he's made just 23.1% of his 3-point attempts over his last two outings.

What you need to know about the Spurs

Meanwhile, San Antonio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as the Spurs fell 131-126 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Small forward Keldon Johnson (23 points) was the top scorer for San Antonio. For the season, Johnson is averaging 21.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Allowing an average of 121.4 points per game, the Spurs haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. San Antonio has given up at least 131 points in four of its last five games.

