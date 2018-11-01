Warriors' Draymond Green covets Defensive Player of the Year, still bitter about last season's all-defense snub
Golden State's versatile star shares his thoughts on only being named to the NBA All-Defensive second team last season
Draymond Green has never been a player who's shy about voicing his opinion.
Following Wednesday's 131-121 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors' All-Star admitted that he was still bitter about only being named to the NBA All-Defensive second team in 2017-18. Green also mentioned that he "needs" to win Defensive Player of the Year this season.
"I need that. Real bad. I made second-team all-defense last year. I'm pissed about that still," Green said.
Green definitely laid his claim to being in the conversation for the prestigious award on Wednesday against the Pelicans. The former second-round pick ended up being one of the most productive players on the floor against the Pelicans. Green finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting while also securing 14 rebounds, dishing out eight assists and recording a block. He also only turned the basketball over on two occasions.
Head coach Steve Kerr even praised Green's effort following the game and categorized him as "the best player on the floor." Kerr also added that it wasn't a clean game for the Warriors, but Green often excels with gritty performances in those types of atmospheres.
Green is no stranger to the Defensive Player of the Year Award as he received the honor for his performance during the 2016-17 campaign. In 2018, the versatile forward appeared on the second All-Defensive Team along with Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford and Dejounte Murray while Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took home the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
In nine games so far this season, Green is averaging 8.3 points, 8.1 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per contest for Golden State. During his DPOY season, the Warriors' versatile forward managed to average 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. From a defensive standpoint, Green certainly appears to be capable of replicating that type of success and he's right on par in the steal department already.
Green is definitely a fiery personality on a team where he doesn't have to contribute a ton on the offensive end. Wednesday's game was certainly his most well-rounded performance of the young season and if he's motivated to be the league's top defender, it likely won't be the last.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch WVU-Penn State charity game
Two Power Five foes will square off Saturday for a great cause
-
J.R. Smith wants trade out of Cleveland
Smith publicly requesting a trade out of Cleveland could lead to a fine as it's a possible...
-
NBA scores, updates, highlights
There were seven games and plenty of storylines to talk about on Wednesday night
-
Butler to play Friday against Warriors
Butler told Rachel Nichols that him sitting out is due to soreness, not to protest the trade...
-
LeBron's Lakers learning how to win
James, who drained the winning free throw, is happy his guys are getting 'experience of playing...
-
Derrick Rose had his best game in years
Derrick Rose exploded for 50 points on Wednesday night