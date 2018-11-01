Warriors' Draymond Green covets Defensive Player of the Year, still bitter about last season's all-defense snub

Draymond Green has never been a player who's shy about voicing his opinion.

Following Wednesday's 131-121 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Golden State Warriors' All-Star admitted that he was still bitter about only being named to the NBA All-Defensive second team in 2017-18. Green also mentioned that he "needs" to win Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Draymond Green really wants that DPOY this season:



"I need that. I need it bad. Real bad. I made second-team all-defense last year. I'm pissed about that still.” pic.twitter.com/sAqATEcueu — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 1, 2018

"I need that. Real bad. I made second-team all-defense last year. I'm pissed about that still," Green said.

Green definitely laid his claim to being in the conversation for the prestigious award on Wednesday against the Pelicans. The former second-round pick ended up being one of the most productive players on the floor against the Pelicans. Green finished the game with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting while also securing 14 rebounds, dishing out eight assists and recording a block. He also only turned the basketball over on two occasions.

Head coach Steve Kerr even praised Green's effort following the game and categorized him as "the best player on the floor." Kerr also added that it wasn't a clean game for the Warriors, but Green often excels with gritty performances in those types of atmospheres.

Green is no stranger to the Defensive Player of the Year Award as he received the honor for his performance during the 2016-17 campaign. In 2018, the versatile forward appeared on the second All-Defensive Team along with Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Al Horford and Dejounte Murray while Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert took home the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

In nine games so far this season, Green is averaging 8.3 points, 8.1 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 0.8 blocks per contest for Golden State. During his DPOY season, the Warriors' versatile forward managed to average 10.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. From a defensive standpoint, Green certainly appears to be capable of replicating that type of success and he's right on par in the steal department already.

Green is definitely a fiery personality on a team where he doesn't have to contribute a ton on the offensive end. Wednesday's game was certainly his most well-rounded performance of the young season and if he's motivated to be the league's top defender, it likely won't be the last.