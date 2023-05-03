This has not been the best season or start to the playoffs for Jordan Poole, and the criticism only grew louder after he missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the Golden State Warriors' Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in their second-round series.

The complaints had more to do with the fact that he launched the shot from about five feet behind the line despite plenty of time remaining rather than the result. Many understandably felt that he could have gotten closer to the line or looked to give the ball back to Steph Curry.

One person who did have Poole's back, however, was his teammate Draymond Green, who defended him on his podcast.

"I know everyone's talking about the last 3 that he missed," Green said. "Quite frankly, I liked the shot. You know, obviously, you tell him to eat up the space and take the 3 a little bit closer. He could have eaten up the space, but Jordan can shoot the ball and he got a good look at it. Yes, you want him to take a couple steps in and get an even closer 3, but Jordan taking that 3 is not why we lost that game.

"I know everyone's gonna point to that one play and say 'he shoulda never shot that 3.' Prior to that 3, he was 6-10 [from 3]. You got a guy that's 6-10 that you know can shoot the piss out of the ball and you get an open 3, you live with it. There were some things I personally could have done to make sure we weren't even in that situation."

As Green noted, Poole was having perhaps his best game of the postseason before that miss, and he finished with 21 points and six assists on 7-of-15 from the field. And if the Warriors are happy with that look, then that's ultimately what matters. It may not have been the best possible opportunity, but you also have to take what you can get sometimes at the end of games.