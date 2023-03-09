Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green didn't hold back when responding to recent comments from Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, who said that he didn't like Green or the Warriors.

"I don't like Draymond at all," Brooks said. "I just don't like Golden State. I don't like anything to do with them. Draymond talks a lot. Gets away with a lot, too. His game is cool -- with Golden State -- but if you put him anywhere else, you're not going to know who Draymond is. He plays with heart, plays hard, knows the ins and outs of their defense. I guess that's why they like him over there."

Unsurprisingly, Green had a whole lot say in his retort, which was over two minutes long.

"He said, 'I just don't like Golden State.' I, quite frankly, wouldn't like a team that beats me all the time either," Green said on his The Draymond Green Show podcast. "That's No. 2. 'I don't want anything to do with them.' Quite frankly, you were a little kid in high school watching us win championships. You should be happy that you even witnessed that ... You're a fan. That's crazy."

Green then went straight for the jugular by questioning Brooks' basketball intelligence and impact on the Grizzlies.

"If you ever wondered why the Memphis Grizzlies is not ready to compete for a championship, look no further than this idiot right here," Green said of Brooks. "They actually are depending on this guy to help them win a championship, and he says 'his game is cool.' Quite frankly, that just shows how little you know about basketball. That's where it gets really interesting.

"Your level of understanding the game of basketball is at a fan level. And you're running around talking about a dynasty? The dynasty starts after you, not with you. That's just a fact. I know dynasty-like players. They aren't clowns. That doesn't work when building a dynasty... Take it from me -- I actually know! Clowns don't work building a dynasty."

Green questioned whether or not Brooks' teammates even liked him.

"I'm trying to figure out why they like you in Memphis. Or do they like you in Memphis? That's a better question," Green said. "I'm not sure your teammates like you. But I can tell you why they like me over [in Golden State]. When you contribute in the way I have contributed to four championships, they tend to like you."

You can see Green's full comments below:

There's clearly no love lost between these two guys, and that's OK. There is a constant complaint that players are too friendly with each other in today's NBA, so it's nice to have some legitimate bad blood, as that makes it more fun for the fan. We won't have to wait long for the Warriors and Grizzlies to square off against each other following Green's comments either. The two teams are set to meet on Thursday night in Memphis.