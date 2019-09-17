Warriors' Draymond Green hopes to play for Team USA at 2020 Olympics; Steph Curry reportedly expected to join teammate
Stephen Curry sat out the 2016 Olympics, but would be an enormous addition for Team USA in 2020
Team USA suffered from a relative lack of star power at the FIBA World Cup, where it finished seventh this summer. The roster included only two 2019 All-Stars, and that was a major factor in the worst finish an American team has ever had on the international stage with NBA players. Fortunately, it is starting to seem like the same problem won't persist into the 2020 Olympics.
Draymond Green revealed on a recent CNBC interview that he hopes to play for Team USA in Japan next summer. Green, who played for Team USA in 2016, may not be the only Golden State Warrior to suit up. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, Stephen Curry is expected to join him at the Olympics next year.
Curry did not play for Team USA in 2016, but has been a part of USA Basketball in the past. He notably played for two separate World Cup rosters in 2010 and 2014, winning both tournaments for Team USA. He was not selected for the 2012 Olympic roster, however, and elected not to play in 2016 after a grueling 73-9 regular season and consecutive seven-game series to end the postseason.
Curry has not publicly commented on his interest in playing in 2020, and that has been the stance that most of the NBA's best players have taken. LeBron James told The Athletic that playing in 2020 is a possibility, but he would not make a firm commitment. Kevin Durant has not given any indication as of yet, but given his health situation at the moment, suiting up appears unlikely. Kawhi Leonard has never played for Team USA in a major tournament, and his history suggests that a public announcement is unlikely.
The overall belief surrounding Team USA is that next summer's roster will be significantly better than this year's, especially after the embarrassment of finishing in seventh. But none of the NBA's best players have made a hard commitment yet, and it may take such a commitment from a player of that caliber to sway other stars on the fence.
Curry playing in the Olympics would be meaningful. It would help convince others to follow his lead and hopefully assure Team USA a gold medal. This report is encouraging, but after all of the dropouts Team USA experienced this summer, nothing should be considered finished until players reveal their decisions themselves.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Redick on Lob City era: We messed it up
The veteran sharpshooter reflects on the missed opportunities during his Clippers days
-
NBA; Lakers among 5 best win-total bets
Also, the Blazers are once again being underrated
-
A new era for the transformed Pelicans
Rarely do you see an organization transform itself as thoroughly as this in one offseason
-
Warriors adding San Francisco jerseys
Warriors using 'San Francisco' on the front of their jerseys for the first time since '60s
-
Adebayo to compete in eating contest
Adebayo will test his skills against competitive-eating legend Kobayashi in charity event hosted...
-
Horford a big boon to 76ers' title hopes
Philly's newly acquired veteran offers an array of skills that could help propel the Sixers...