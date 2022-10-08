During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green publicly apologized for punching teammate Jordan Poole in the face on Wednesday. Green, who did not practice with the team Thursday or Friday, expressed remorse for his actions, saying that he "failed as a leader."

"I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday," Green said. "For that, I have apologized to my team. I have apologized to Jordan."

Green also announced that he will be stepping away from the team for a few days after the incident. When Warriors general manager Bob Myers addressed the media on Thursday to discuss the incident, he said that punishment for Green would be handled internally. It's unclear if Green's decision to step away from the team was his decision alone, or if the Warriors also agreed to the idea.

In regards to where Green's relationship with Poole stands currently, he said there's work ahead of him to repair it.

"That is on me to do the work to rebuild but on his time," Green said. "If he ever wants to do that. That is a personal choice for Jordan and I have to accept whatever comes with that."

Green also admitted that right now it's difficult to face Jordan after the events that transpired.

"If I'm being honest, it's hard for me to walk up to Jordan right now," Green said.

It was reported in the late hours of Wednesday night that Green had punched Poole in the face during practice that day. Then, on Thursday, the Warriors confirmed the report, while also stating that punishment would be handled internally. However, a video of Green punching Poole was leaked on Friday, adding more fuel to the fire of the initial altercation.

When asked what caused Green to punch Poole in the face, he said he was in a bad space mentally.

"I was dealing with some things in my personal life that -- if you are dealing with something when you step on the court it just doesn't go away," Green said. "As a leader of this team, I needed to have a better feel for myself and understand like where my wits end was, and what could possibly push me the wrong way. Quite frankly I didn't handle that well, and I failed as a leader. And in turn, I failed as a man. For me personally, I have to take what comes with that, I have to deal with that, and continue to better myself."

While Green plans to take a few days away from the team to recoup from this situation, all eyes are on if he plays in Golden State's season opener on Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Though Green says he expects to play, he questioned if he will.

"I expect to play. But will I play? That is a completely different story and something we will figure out," Green said.