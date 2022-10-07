The Golden State Warriors are considering disciplinary action for Draymond Green following an altercation between he and teammate Jordan Poole at practice, per The Athletic. Green and Poole were reportedly in a heated altercation when Green punched Poole, which required the two needing to be separated.

Since the altercation on Wednesday, general manager Bob Myers said that Green apologized to the team for his actions.

"It's the NBA. It's professional sports. These things happen. Nobody likes it. We don't condone it, but it happened," Myers said. "Draymond apologized to the team this morning. Jordan was there in the room. I was there in the room. The team, the coaches, the players, and we heard that."

Video of the dustup was obtained by TMZ, which shows Green and Poole exchanging words during practice. Green walks toward Poole and gets nose to nose with him before Poole shoves Green away. That's when Green punched Poole in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. Assistants then swarmed in to break the two players up.

The incident forced practice to be paused while everyone cooled off in the team's locker room, but Green may face discipline from the Warriors. It's unclear what type of discipline that may be, but Myers said on Thursday that it will be handled internally.

"As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we're going to handle that internally," Myers said. "That's going to be an internal process."

Head coach Steve Kerr echoed Myers statement that any punishment for Green will be handled in house.

"As a coach, anytime there's something that happens, we try to handle things internally," Kerr said. "[Green] didn't practice today, won't be here tomorrow. I expect him to return on Saturday and get back at it."

Green is known to trash talk opposing players in games, and The Athletic reports that he and Poole have gotten into verbal arguments in the past. However, this one elevated to a physical level which may result in punishment for Green.