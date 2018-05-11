Warriors, Klay Thompson reportedly engaged in contract extension discussions

The Golden State Warriors and Klay Thompson are reportedly engaged in discussions for a contract extension, according to The Athletic. Thompson's current contract runs through the 2018-19 season.

Thompson is set to make just over $18.9 million next season, but could stand to make roughly $102 million if he were to sign a new four-year deal with the Warriors. In signing with a new team in free agency, however, Thompson could earn as much as $139 million over the life of a four-year deal, according to estimates from The Athletic.

Should Thompson opt to stay with Golden State and re-sign ahead of free agency, he may limit his earning power. But in re-signing, he could guarantee himself four more years of very livable wages and would be able to mitigate the risk of a decrease in earning power that could come due to a down year or injuries or any factor that factors into a potential free agency decision.

Thompson has been with the Warriors for all seven seasons of his NBA career after being selected 11th overall in the 2011 NBA Draft. During that span, he's averaged 19.2 points and been the catalyst for two NBA titles with Golden State, and a big reason why they are once again favored to repeat in 2018.