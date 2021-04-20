We joke, but Stephen Curry seriously might not be human. I mean, have we ever actually seen the DNA evidence? Somebody do some digging, because trying to keep up with this guy's assault on NBA history is exhausting.
Curry did it again Monday, ravaging the 76ers to the tune of 10 3-pointers and 49 points in a 106-97 Warriors victory. Curry scored 20 in the fourth quarter while hitting all five of his 3-pointers. He did this in a little over six minutes.
I'm sure I'm missing something, but here are a few of the marks Curry registered on Monday -- which almost surely will have to be updated again on Wednesday when Golden State faces the Wizards, who would be wise to relocate to a bomb shelter over the next 36 hours.
First, it was Curry's 11th straight game with at least 30 points, which broke Kobe Bryant's record for old-guy scoring:
With 49 PTS tonight, Stephen Curry becomes the first player in NBA history age 33 or older with 11 straight 30+ point games.— NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 20, 2021
Kobe Bryant held the previous record (10 straight in Dec. 2012). pic.twitter.com/XdG3T6Kodh
Curry also passed Michael Jordan:
Stephen Curry finished with 49 pts tonight in a win vs the 76ers. It was his 5th 40-point game in April.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 20, 2021
That passes Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan for most 40-pt games in a month by a player age-33 or older. pic.twitter.com/JhnrKr24n1
His past five games are also in the record book:
Steph Curry last 5 games:— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2021
49 points, 10 threes
47 points, 11 threes
33 points, 4 threes
42 points, 11 threes
53 points, 10 threes
No one is NBA history has made more threes (46) in a 5 game stretch. pic.twitter.com/Z8BDhtPZiJ
He also appears to be shooting through a Hula hoop while world-class shooters are stuck trying to conquer one of those optical-illusion carnival rims:
Steph Curry has 6 games with 10+ threes THIS SEASON.— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2021
No other player has more than 5 in THEIR CAREER. pic.twitter.com/2FGIziycC5
Put another way ...
My lord. Steph just had ANOTHER 10 3-pointer game. That’s 21 for his career. Klay has the 2nd most ever with 5. No one else has more than 3 games with 10 made 3s in NBA history.— nick wright (@getnickwright) April 20, 2021
Steph has 4 in the last 7 days!
A little perspective: Curry has made more 3-pointers over the past 11 games (78) than Chris Paul has made all season (73). Check out what the guy is doing in April:
Steph Curry's updated April stats: 40.7 points per game on 55-50-91 shooting splits in 10 games. He's 72-of-143 from 3.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 20, 2021
Also, as predicted here, Curry is now your official league scoring leader:
Steph Curry just overtook Bradley Beal for the NBA's scoring lead in a chase for his second scoring title. They face each other on Wednesday in D.C.— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 20, 2021
1. Steph Curry: 31.4
2. Bradley Beal: 31.1
I'm sure I'm missing something. As I said, if you want to start getting into the "this guy is hitting for this average on days that begin with T in cities with a greater population than Denver" stats, you might fill up an entire book. Even by his alien sociopathic standards, the run Curry is on right now is bonkers. I'm trying to stay committed to the belief that he can't win the MVP, but he's making it more difficult every night. I know this for sure: He has been the best player in the league this season. Debate a wall on that.