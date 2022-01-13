The Golden State Warriors visit Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. The Warriors are aiming to bounce back from a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. Golden State is 30-10 this season, and Milwaukee enters with a 26-17 overall record. Jrue Holiday (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Milwaukee, with George Hill (protocols) and Brook Lopez (back) ruled out. Draymond Green (calf) and James Wiseman (knee) are out for Golden State.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET in Milwaukee. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as the two-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Bucks odds. Before making any Bucks vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Bucks, and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. Now, here are several NBA betting lines and trends for Bucks vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Bucks spread: Bucks -2

Warriors vs. Bucks over-under: 223.5 points

Warriors vs. Bucks money line: Bucks -130, Warriors +110

GSW: The Warriors are 9-9-1 against the spread in road games

MIL: The Bucks are 7-13 against the spread in home games

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State's defense is unquestionably elite. The Warriors lead the NBA in defensive rating, giving up only 102.6 points per 100 possessions. Golden State also leads the league in field-goal percentage allowed at 42.6 percent, with top-three rankings in 3-point percentage allowed (32.7 percent), assists allowed (21.6 per game) and steals (9.6 per game). The Warriors are strong on the defensive glass, securing 74 percent of available rebounds, and the offense is also potent.

Golden State scores more than 1.1 points per possession, leading the NBA in assist percentage at 69.4 percent. The Warriors are No. 2 in the NBA in assists per game (27.9), with top-five marks in true shooting percentage (57.9 percent) and 3-pointers per game (14.2). The Bucks are allowing 14.1 3-pointers per game on defense, playing into the hands of Golden State's perimeter-based attack.

Why the Bucks can cover

The Bucks are very strong from a statistical standpoint, with impressive metrics on both sides of the floor. Milwaukee's defense keyed the run to the 2021 championship, and the Bucks are giving up only 107.7 points per 100 possessions. The Bucks are holding opponents to 44.1 percent shooting for the season, including only 33.7 percent from 3-point distance. Milwaukee is in the top 10 of the NBA in free-throw attempts allowed (19.2 per game) and points allowed in the paint (42.8 per game), with above-average marks in defensive rebound rate (73.6 percent) and steals (7.7 per game).

On offense, the Bucks put up more than 1.11 points per possession, and Milwaukee has a 56.7 percent true shooting clip that ranks in the top ten of the NBA. The Bucks are making 36.0 percent of 3-point attempts for the season, knocking down 14.3 3-pointers per game in the process. Milwaukee is stellar on the offensive glass, securing 27.3 percent of missed shots, and the Bucks produce 14.1 second-chance points per game as a result.

How to make Bucks vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 220 combined points.

