Warriors vs. Bucks score: Golden State proves it's still a tier above everyone else by winning sloppy game

MILWAUKEE -- The first time the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors met this season, the Bucks won by 23 points at Oracle Arena and Steph Curry got injured. This time around, things went went far better for the Warriors. With Curry back in the lineup, the Warriors held off the Bucks, 105-95 in a bit of a strange contest.

"It was almost like an old fashioned NBA game," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Both teams' defenses were getting after it and making things difficult on each other."

Curry and Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 20 points apiece, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was the high point man for the Bucks with 22. Here are some takeaways from the game.

Big stars disappoint in sloppy game

With two of the best teams in the league going at it on primetime national TV, there was plenty of excitement for this game -- but it didn't quite live up to the billing. It was far more competitive than the first Bucks-Warriors matchup this season, but it wasn't exactly a good game -- the two teams combined for a whopping 37 turnovers, and 105 missed shots.

Plus, most of the stars failed to live up to expectations. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds, but he didn't have his best stuff -- though that's a sign of just how good he is now, that he can put up that line on a bit of an off night. Meanwhile, Khris Middleton went 4-of-14 from the field, finishing with just 10 points. On the Warriors side, Kevin Durant was similarly bad, shooting 3-of-14 from the field for 11 points. Curry got to 20 points, but wasn't shooting well either, going 7-of-17.

Playoff Iguodala shows up

The Warriors haven't seemed quite as unfair this season as they have in previous campaigns, but Friday night's game was a reminder of just how much talent they have on this roster. Klay Thompson was playing well, but Draymond Green was out and Durant and Curry were struggling, so the Warriors simply turned to their fifth option: future Hall of Famer Andre Iguodala. The veteran put together one of his best games of the season, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds, while playing his usually stout defense.

"Andre has a sense for when we need to perform well," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the win. "This was a game that meant a lot to us. We were embarrassed a few weeks ago. We have an eye on them. This is a team we could play later on. This is the last time we're going to play them. We wanted to come out and give our best defensive effort. I thought it was. I thought it was our best defensive game of the year. We got after it right from the opening tip."

Bucks 3-point shooting

The Bucks have undergone a 3-point revolution this season, attempting more than 40 triples a night under new head coach Mike Budenholzer. It's helped them get off to a great start this season, but relying so heavily on the 3-point shot can lead to some tough nights, like the Bucks experienced in this game. They missed their first seven attempts from downtown, were 1-of-14 at one point in the first half, and finished 7-of-39, for 17.9 percent, punctuated by multiple shots that didn't even hit the rim. It was both the fewest 3s they've made this season and their worst single-game percentage.

Antetokounmpo though, said the Bucks won't let a bad shooting night phase them. "You have to live with it," he said after the game. "If your teammate is wide open and takes a shot and it doesn't go in, you gotta live with it. Because the next game he's going to make that shot. All we care about is good shots."