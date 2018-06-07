Warriors vs. Cavaliers odds: Expert on 18-6 run releases picks for NBA Finals Game 4

The Golden State Warriors are one win away from completing a sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals for their third title in the past four seasons.The Cavaliers will try to prevent Golden State from celebrating another championship at Quicken Loans Arena when they host Game 4 on Friday night (9 p.m. ET). Golden State is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest odds, with the over-under for total points scored set at 215.5.

For optimal analysis of this matchup, listen to SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel. The Reno-based handicapper uses a combination of relevant data, eye tests and betting-market knowledge to form his detailed analysis and selective spread selections.

His expertise has paid off in the NBA playoffs, as he has posted a 16-6 record (72 percent) with his postseason spread selections. He also has been locked in on the tendencies of these two clubs, as evidenced by his 18-6 ATS mark (75 percent) in games involving either Cleveland or Golden State.

Nagel upped this record in Game 3 when he accurately predicted that Golden State would overcome a spirited effort from LeBron James and his supporting cast.

Kevin Durant had a memorable performance with 43 points, and his teammates made enough plays down the stretch to seal a 110-102 win and a cover of the 4.5-point spread.

Now, the handicapper turns his attention to Game 4 and the key questions of whether James and company can muster the fortitude one more time to push the Warriors to the wire, or if Golden State is susceptible to a letdown spot.

Both elements appeared in play in Game 3, as the inspired Cavaliers quickly jumped to a double-figure lead while the Warriors stumbled through a haze of turnovers and missed defensive assignments.

Trailing by seven at halftime, Golden State had a chance to pack it in amid subpar games by Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, while James appeared to be taking over.

But the Warriors rallied down the stretch, and Durant delivered the clincher with a long 3-pointer as the shot clock expired in the final minute. James finished with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, while Kevin Love stepped up with 20 points and 13 boards.

Nagel has analyzed all these factors, isolated a crucial x-factor, and jumped all over one side of this line.

Will the Cavaliers staff off elimination Friday, or will the Warriors capture another championship? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Warriors-Cavaliers you should support Friday from an accomplished handicapper who's hitting 75 percent of his picks involving these teams.