Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from computer model on 65-48 run

The Golden State Warriors visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday as they try to fend off Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. The Warriors (50-23) lead the Nuggets by half-a-game for home-court advantage throughout the conference playoffs, while the Grizzlies (30-44) are looking to play spoiler and finish the season strong. Tipoff from FedEx Forum in Memphis is set for 8 p.m. ET. Golden State is an 11.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 215.5.

The model knows that playing on the road has not been a problem for Golden State, which has a league-best 24-12 mark away from home. It's the Warriors' sixth straight season in which they have won at least 24 road games.

Golden State leads the league in field goal percentage (.488) and points per possession (1.16), and the Warriors are second in scoring (117.3) and point differential (plus-5.6). By comparison, Memphis is in the bottom third of the league in each of those categories. The Warriors also have three of the top 20 scorers in the league on their roster in Stephen Curry (third at 27.8 points per game), Kevin Durant (eighth at 26.8) and Klay Thompson (20th at 22.2).

But just because Golden State is tough on the road doesn't guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread on Wednesday.

That's because Memphis is playing well at home, having won five of their last six. They have also beaten Golden State in two of the past three games played in Memphis.

Despite their sub-par record, the Grizzlies have the league's second-best defense, holding opponents to just 105.2 points per game. Point guard Mike Conley (20.9 ppg), who has been dealing with a sore left thigh, has been red-hot and is averaging 28.6 points over his last seven games, including 40 against Portland and 35 against Houston. Center Jonas Valanciunas has also been playing well, averaging 23.2 points over the past five games.

