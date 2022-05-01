The Western Conference semifinals feature the Golden State Warriors traveling to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon. Golden State wrapped up its first-round series in the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets in five games. On the other side, Memphis defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in its first-round contest.

Tipoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET at the FedExForum. Golden State is favored by two points in the latest Warriors vs. Grizzlies odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 221. Before locking in any Grizzlies vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Grizzlies vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Grizzlies spread: Warriors -2

Warriors vs. Grizzlies over-under: 221 points

Warriors vs. Grizzlies money line: Warriors -130, Grizzlies +110

GS: The Warriors are 6-1-1 ATS in their last eight games playing on three or more days rest

MEM: The Grizzlies are 18-6 ATS in their last 24 home games

Why the Grizzlies can cover



Guard Ja Morant has outstanding athleticism and court vision in the backcourt for the Grizzlies. Morant is a true floor general with superb court vision. The 2019 second overall pick can finish around the rim consistently and knows how to draw contact to get to the free-throw line. Morant is averaging 21.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and a team-high 10.5 assists per game.

Guard Desmond Bane is a consistent scoring threat for Memphis. Bane is a knockdown shooter on the perimeter with the strength to play to contact in the lane. The TCU product is leading the team in points (23.5) with 4.3 rebounds and shoots 48 percent from downtown. In his last contest, Bane racked up 23 points, seven rebounds and went 5-for-9 from three.

Why the Warriors can cover

Guard Stephen Curry is lethal from all over the court with his near limitless range. Curry is constantly moving without the ball, finding space to get open. The eight-time All-Star does a fantastic job at finding the open man with his creative dribbling and playmaking skills. The three-time NBA champion is leading the team in scoring (28) with 5.4 assists and shoots 40 percent from downtown.

Guard Jordan Poole is another scoring threat in the backcourt for Golden State. Poole is a reliable shooter on the perimeter with the ability to score in the mid-range and finish at the rim. The Michigan product also has solid court vision. Poole is putting up 21 points, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.

