The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings take the floor in San Francisco on Monday evening. The Warriors are 24-6 this season with a 14-2 mark at home. Sacramento is on the second game of a back-to-back with a 13-18 record. Andrew Wiggins (protocols), Jordan Poole (protocols), Klay Thompson (Achilles) and James Wiseman (knee) are out for the Warriors. Sacramento's injury report is unofficial on the back-to-back, but the Kings were without De'Aaron Fox (protocols), Davion Mitchell (protocols) and Richaun Holmes (eye) on Sunday.

Tipoff is at 10 p.m. ET in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists Golden State as the 13.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 223.5 in the latest Kings vs. Warriors odds.

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Warriors -13.5

Warriors vs. Kings over-under: 223.5 points

Sacramento: The Kings are 7-8 against the spread in road games

Golden State: The Warriors are 11-4-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Kings can cover

The Kings can take confidence in their offense in this matchup. Sacramento is in the top 10 of the NBA in offensive rating, scoring approximately 1.1 points per possession. The Kings are tremendous on the offensive glass, securing 28.6 percent of available rebounds, and Sacramento is No. 4 in the NBA in second-chance points with 14.8 per game. The Kings also do quality work at the free-throw line, generating 23.0 attempts per game, and Sacramento helps to win the possession battle by committing a turnover on only 14.0 percent of possessions.

Golden State turns the ball over on 16.0 percent of possessions offensively, the second-worst mark in the NBA, and that could swing the action toward the Kings. Sacramento is also in the top ten of the NBA in fast-break points (13.1 per game) and points in the paint (50.6 per game), with the defense allowing only 11.9 3-pointers per game.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State's offense is very strong, scoring nearly 1.12 points per possession, but the Warriors are even better on defense. The Warriors lead the NBA in defensive efficiency, allowing only 101.3 points per 100 possessions. Golden State is No. 1 in the NBA in field-goal percentage allowed (42.5 percent) and defensive rebound rate (75.6 percent), and the Warriors are in the top five in 3-point defense (32.6 percent), steals (9.2 per game), points allowed in the paint (40.9 per game) and assists allowed (21.4 per game).

Golden State creates havoc, forcing 15.6 turnovers per game, and the team's defensive rebounding prowess leads to only 11.6 second-chance points allowed per game. On offense, Stephen Curry leads the way in averaging 27.0 points, 6.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, and the Warriors are near the top of the NBA in offensive efficiency, 3-point shooting, assists and fast-break points.

How to make Kings vs. Warriors picks

