The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers match up on Sunday in prime time. The Warriors enter Sunday's showdown on a three-game winning streak, improving to 19-15 on the season. Golden State also won the first matchup between the two teams this season, prevailing by a two-point margin in January. The Lakers have lost four of the past five games but boast a 10-7 home record this season.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Lakers as three-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Warriors vs. Lakers odds.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it returned over $5,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks last season. The model also is up almost $8,700 on top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Lakers vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Lakers spread: Lakers -3

Warriors vs. Lakers over-under: 222.5 points

Warriors vs. Lakers money line: Lakers -160, Warriors +140

GSW: The Warriors are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven games

LAL: The Lakers are 3-5 against the spread in the last eight games

Why the Warriors can cover



The Warriors are playing at a high level on both ends of the floor. Offensively, Stephen Curry leads the way with 29.9 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, putting pressure on the opposition with his shooting gravity. From there, Draymond Green is averaging 11.3 assists per game in February, and he makes others better. The Warriors are a top-10 team in shooting efficiency, and they are above-average in creating free throws.

Defensively, Golden State is No. 4 overall in the NBA, allowing only 108.5 points per 100 possessions. That includes top-five marks in shooting efficiency allowed, points in the paint allowed (44.2 per game) and turnover creation rate (15.2 percent). With the Lakers having issues in ball security (25th in the NBA in turnover rate offensively), the Warriors should be able to create havoc that could feed into their dynamic transition offense.

Why the Lakers can cover

Los Angeles isn't dominating on the offensive end, but the Lakers are above-average in shooting efficiency, offensive rebound rate (nearly 27 percent) and free throw creation rate. Much of that can be traced to LeBron James, who is averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 assists per game this season. The Lakers also make their mark on the defensive end, leading the NBA in allowing only 105.8 points per 100 possessions.

Los Angeles is No. 3 in the league in shooting efficiency allowed and above-average in turnover creation rate, forcing a giveaway on 14.5 percent of possessions. The Lakers also close possessions effectively with a top-10 defensive rebounding rate (74.2 percent) and the Warriors struggle mightily on the glass. Los Angeles leads the NBA in blocked shots (6.2 per game) and that could also help against Golden State's interior attack.

