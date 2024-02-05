The Golden State Warriors will face off against the Brooklyn Nets in an interconference matchup on Monday. Brooklyn is 20-28 overall and 12-13 at home, while Golden State is 21-25 overall and 8-12 on the road. The Warriors defeated the Nets, 124-120, in San Francisco on Dec. 16 in their first meeting of the season.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Nets are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Warriors vs. Nets odds, according to the SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 237.5 points.

Nets vs. Warriors spread: Nets -1.5

Nets vs. Warriors over/under: 237.5 points

Nets vs. Warriors money line: Nets: -127, Warriors: +106

GS: The Warriors are 9-4 ATS as a road underdog this season

BRK: The Nets are 8-3 ATS as a home favorite this season

What know about the Warriors

The Warriors are coming off a 141-134 overtime loss to the Hawks on Saturday, but it wasn't for a lack of effort from Stephen Curry. The future Hall of Famer had 60 points, including knocking down 10 3-pointers in the contest. He became the second player in NBA history to score at least 60 points at 35 years old or older, joining Kobe Bryant.

The loss snapped a two-game losing streak as the Warriors continue on their third contest of a five-game road trip. Golden State has struggled away from home, going 8-12 on the road this season. It's an issue that plagued the Warriors in recent seasons as well, going 11-30 away compared to 33-8 at home last season. Golden State is averaging 130.2 ppg over its last five contests, going 2-3 over that span, with all its losses either by one point or resulting in overtime. Andrew Wiggins (ankle) is doubtful as his absence would alter Golden State's starting lineup. See which team to pick here.

What to know about the Nets

The Nets are coming off a 136-121 win over the 76ers on Saturday. Cameron Thomas scored 40 points while shooting 53.8% from the field in a dominant effort. It was his fifth straight game with at least 25 points as the 22-year-old guard is averaging 30.4 points per game over that stretch. The Nets have gone 3-2 over his re-emergence after struggling offensively for the majority of the prior five weeks, and Thomas is averaging 21.7 ppg this season.

Mikal Bridges leads Brooklyn with 21.9 ppg, and Brooklyn is averaging 134.3 points over its last three contests. The Nets are shooting 51% from the field during that stretch, the third-best in the NBA, while ranking fifth in 3-point shooting (42.2%) over that span. The Nets are averaging 21 fastbreak points per game over that stretch, the second-most in the league, as Brooklyn will look to continue its hot shooting ways against the Warriors, a team known for doing the same over recent years. Ben Simmons (back) is out after playing 14 minutes against the 76ers, and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is also out. See which team to pick here.

