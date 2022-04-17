Through 2 Quarters

Down one at the end of last quarter, the Golden State Warriors have now snagged the lead. They are way out in front at halftime with a 58-47 lead over the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State has been riding high on the performance of shooting guard Jordan Poole, who has 17 points and two assists. Denver has been led by center Nikola Jokic, who so far has 14 points and three assists along with five rebounds. A double-double would be Jokic's eighth in a row.

The Nuggets haven't been much of a second-half team this season, losing 70% of the time when they were down at the break.

Who's Playing

Denver @ Golden State

Regular Season Records: Denver 48-34; Golden State 53-29

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Denver Nuggets will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET April 16 at Chase Center. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Nuggets nows face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Denver fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 146-141. Denver was up 108-95 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. center DeMarcus Cousins, who had 17 points and five assists along with nine rebounds, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Golden State took their contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday by a conclusive 128-107 score. With the Dubs ahead 68-48 at the half, the game was all but over already. Golden State's shooting guard Klay Thompson was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 7-for-14 from beyond the arc and finishing with 41 points. Thompson's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 33 points. Thompson's points were the most he has had all year.

Denver is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Oklahoma City Thunder March 2 easily too and instead slipped up with a 119-107. In other words, don't count Golden State out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $160.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Denver.

Injury Report for Golden State

James Wiseman: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for Denver