Teams fighting for playoff positions in the Western Conference meet when the Golden State Warriors (33-30) host the New Orleans Pelicans (31-32) on Friday at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Golden State is 26-7 at home, while New Orleans is 11-21 on the road. The Pelicans are coming off a 121-110 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Mar. 1. The Warriors are looking to win their fifth straight after knocking off the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91 on Thursday. Zion Williamson (hamstring), Jose Alvarado (leg), and Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) are out for the Pelicans. Steph Curry (leg) and Gary Payton II (core) are out, while Andre Iguodala (hip) and Andrew Wiggins (personal) are questionable for Golden State.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is favored by 4 points in the latest Warriors vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 230.5.

Warriors vs. Pelicans spread: Warriors -4

Warriors vs. Pelicans over/under: 230 points

Warriors vs. Pelicans money line: Golden State -180, New Orleans 152

What you need to know about the Warriors

The Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday and carried off a 115-91 win. Golden State can attribute much of their success to shooting guard Jordan Poole, who shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with 34 points.

With Steph Curry out for an extended stretch of time, Poole and shooting guard Klay Thompson have shouldered the offensive load for the Warriors. Poole enters this matchup averaging 21.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. Thompson owns per game averages of 22.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

What you need to know about the Pelicans

Meanwhile, New Orleans didn't have too much trouble with the Portland Trail Blazers on the road on Wednesday as they won 121-110. New Orleans' small forward Brandon Ingram was outstanding, scoring 40 points to go with five assists and six rebounds.

Allowing an average of 117.5 points per game, the Warriors haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could bode well for the Pelicans. New Orleans currently holds the tenth (and final) spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Ingram (23.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists per game) and shooting guard CJ McCollum (21.0 points, 5.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds per game) lead the way for the Pelicans.

