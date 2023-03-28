The New Orleans Pelicans (38-37) travel to play the Golden State Warriors (39-37) in a Western Conference matchup on Tuesday night. The Pelicans are rolling right now, winners of five straight games, and on March 27, the Pelicans beat the Portland Trail Blazers 124-90. Meanwhile, Golden State had its three-game win streak halted on Sunday when it lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96. Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) remain out for their respective teams.

Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Warriors as an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Pelicans vs. Warriors odds. The over/under for total points is set at 234. Before making any Warriors vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 24 of the 2022-23 NBA season a stunning 70-36 on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,900. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pelicans vs. Warriors and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NBA lines and trends for Warriors vs. Pelicans:

Pelicans vs. Warriors spread: Golden State -8.5

Pelicans vs. Warriors Over-Under: 234 points

Pelicans vs. Warriors money line: Golden State -355, New Orleans +278

NO: Pelicans are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games overall

GS: Warriors are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 home games vs. a team with a losing road record



Pelicans vs. Warriors picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Warriors can cover



Guard Stephen Curry continues to be the main clog offensively for this club. Curry has an unbelievable shooting range with a lightning-quick release as the nine-time All-Star can score in bunches in a blink of an eye. Curry averages 29.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. On March 20, he supplied 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and knocked down five 3-pointers.

Guard Klay Thompson is another sniper on the outside. Thompson excels at moving without the ball and doesn't need much space to get off jumpers. The Washington State product logs 21.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and shoots 40% from beyond the arc. On March 24 against the Philadelphia 76ers, Thompson finished with 21 points, six boards, and went 6-of-13 from downtown.

Why the Pelicans can cover

Forward Brandon Ingram is a smooth three-level scorer who has the skill set to penetrate the lane or shoot right over defenders consistently. The Duke product logs 24.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per contest. He has scored at least 30 points in three of the last four games. On March 25, Ingram finished with 32 points and 13 assists.

Center Jonas Valanciunas is an active and assertive rebounder. Valanciunas has relentless energy in the paint and has a soft touch around the rim. The 30-year-old is ninth in the NBA in rebounds (10.1) with 14.3 points per contest. He's also tied for fifth in the league in double-doubles (40), and in his last game, Valanciunas had 10 points and 21 rebounds.

How to make Pelicans vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 233 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who Warriors vs. Pelicans? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.