The Toronto Raptors look to turn their fortunes around when they take on the Golden State Warriors in an interconference NBA matchup on Friday. The Warriors (23-25), ninth in the Western Conference and fourth in the Pacific Division, are 9-16 on the road this season. The Raptors (18-30), 11th in the Eastern Conference and fifth in the Atlantic Division, are 9-12 at their temporary home in Tampa, Fla. The Raptors have lost four in a row and 13 of their past 14 games.

Tip-off from Amalie Arena in Tampa is set for 7 p.m. ET. Golden State leads the all-time series 29-18, winning nine of the last 12 meetings. Toronto is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Raptors odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 227. Before making any Raptors vs. Warriors picks, be sure to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $8,800 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up more than $800 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it entered Week 15 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 93-59 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Warriors vs. Raptors. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting trends for Raptors vs. Warriors:

Warriors vs. Raptors spread: Raptors -2.5

Warriors vs. Raptors over-under: 227 points

Warriors vs. Raptors money line: Warriors +105, Raptors -125

GS: After missing five games with a tailbone injury, Stephen Curry returned on Monday, making six 3-pointers and scoring 32 points in the Warriors' 116-102 win over the Bulls

TOR: Will play 11 of 15 games at Tampa in April

Why the Raptors can cover



Toronto is powered by shooting guard Fred VanVleet, who is averaging 20.1 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game. He is connecting on 39.3 percent of his field goals, including 37.2 percent from 3-point range, and 88.4 percent of his free throws. VanVleet is coming off an 18-point, four-rebound and seven-assist performance in 39 minutes of action on Wednesday at Oklahoma City. He has made at least one 3-pointer in a franchise-record 75 consecutive games.

Power forward Pascal Siakam also plays a big role in the Raptors' offense, and is coming off a 14-point, seven-rebound and four-assist effort in 38 minutes of action on Wednesday. Siakam, who is averaging 20 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, leads the team with 10 double-doubles this season. He is shooting a career-best 82.9 percent at the free throw line, connecting on 175 of 211 foul shots. He is also averaging 4.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Why the Warriors can cover

Despite that, Toronto isn't a lock to cover the Warriors vs. Raptors spread. That's because Golden State has a lot of firepower, led by Curry. He scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Thursday's loss at Miami. For the season, Curry leads the team in scoring at 29.1 points per game. He is also averaging 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game, and has registered eight double-doubles this year. He scored a season-high 62 points in a win over Portland on Jan. 3.

Forward Andrew Wiggins is also a big part of Golden State's offense. He scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds on Thursday, and is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game. Since the all-star break, Wiggins is averaging 22.5 points. He has scored 20 or more points in six of the last seven games, including in each of the last four, and is averaging 24.7 points and 6.7 rebounds during that stretch. He is the only Warriors player to see action in every game this year, starting all 48 games.

How to make Raptors vs. Warriors picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 217 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Raptors vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that on a roll on NBA picks.