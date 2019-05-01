Warriors vs. Rockets: Stephen Curry returns in Game 2 after dislocating left middle finger in first quarter

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After Stephen Curry's ankle injury scare in Game 6 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Clippers, the last thing Golden State wanted to see was its star player heading to the locker room mid-game yet again. But that's exactly what happened during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Houston Rockets.

Just a few minutes into the first quarter, Curry left the court clutching his hand with what was reported as a dislocated left middle finger. Luckily for the Warriors, Curry managed to return with five minutes left in the first quarter after Xrays came back negative.

Steph Curry dislocated his left middle finger. Popped it back in. Xrays negative. He’s back on court @warriors @NBAonTNT — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) May 1, 2019

Here's how the injury occurred:

Here's the replay of Stephen Curry's first quarter injury pic.twitter.com/WbhJs9mBTe — KNBR (@KNBR) May 1, 2019

With Klay Thompson already nursing an ankle injury and DeMarcus Cousins likely lost for the entire playoffs with a quad injury, the Warriors will need Curry's services as they battle the Rockets.