Warriors vs. Rockets: Stephen Curry returns in Game 2 after dislocating left middle finger in first quarter

Curry went to the locker room early in Game 2 clutching his left hand

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After Stephen Curry's ankle injury scare in Game 6 of the Warriors' first-round series against the Clippers, the last thing Golden State wanted to see was its star player heading to the locker room mid-game yet again. But that's exactly what happened during Tuesday's Game 2 against the Houston Rockets.

Just a few minutes into the first quarter, Curry left the court clutching his hand with what was reported as a dislocated left middle finger. Luckily for the Warriors, Curry managed to return with five minutes left in the first quarter after Xrays came back negative.

Here's how the injury occurred:

With Klay Thompson already nursing an ankle injury and DeMarcus Cousins likely lost for the entire playoffs with a quad injury, the Warriors will need Curry's services as they battle the Rockets.

Our Latest Stories