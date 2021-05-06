Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Golden State
Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-45; Golden State 33-33
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET Thursday at Chase Center. Allowing an average of 115.2 points per game, Oklahoma City has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the game.
It was a hard-fought contest, but OKC had to settle for a 103-99 loss against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. One thing holding the Thunder back was the mediocre play of small forward Luguentz Dort, who did not have his best game: he played for 28 minutes with 3-for-16 shooting.
Meanwhile, Golden State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 108-103 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 8-for-20 from downtown and finished with 37 points and nine rebounds. Chef Curry's night made it four games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
OKC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. If the Warriors want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Thunder's small forward Gabriel Deck, who had 16 points, and power forward Darius Bazley, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Warriors are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Oklahoma City.
