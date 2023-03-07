The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday at Paycom Center. The Thunder are 30-34 overall and 19-15 at home, while Golden State is 34-31 overall and 7-24 on the road. The Warriors have won each of the last eight meetings between the teams, including a 27-point victory on Feb. 6.

Golden State is favored by 4 points in the latest Thunder vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 242.5.

Thunder vs. Warriors spread: Thunder +4

Thunder vs. Warriors over/under: 242.5 points

Thunder vs. Warriors money line: Oklahoma City +152, Golden State -180

What you need to know about the Thunder

Oklahoma City picked up a 129-119 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Oklahoma City's success was spearheaded by the efforts of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 38 points along with seven rebounds, and small forward Jalen Williams, who had 32 points and five assists in addition to five boards.

Gilgeous-Alexander had missed the previous five games and OKC went 1-4 over that stretch. The first-time All-Star is paramount to the Thunder's success, leading the team in points (31.1), steals (1.7) and blocks (1.1), while ranking second in assists (5.7). OKC will be without big man Kenrich Williams (wrist) while Jalen Williams (wrist) is questionable to suit up.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, Golden State came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, falling 113-105. Point guard Stephen Curry put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 27 points and six assists. It was Curry's first game in a month as he dealt with a leg injury, but Golden State went 7-4 during his absence.

Allowing an average of 117.1 points per game, Golden State hasn't exactly asserted itself on the defensive end, ranking 22nd in that stat after allowing the third-fewest PPG last season. There are not as many questions on the offensive end as the Warriors lead the NBA in assists per game, rank third in points per game and fourth in 3-point percentage. Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Gary Payton II (adductor) remain out for the Warriors.

