The Golden State Warriors (44-35) will try to maintain their late-season surge when they face the Portland Trail Blazers (21-58) in their final road game of the regular season. Golden State has won eight of its last nine games, including a 134-120 win against the Lakers on Tuesday. The Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference, sitting a half-game behind the Lakers and one game behind the Kings. Portland has been eliminated from playoff contention and is riding a two-game losing skid.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, Ore. Golden State is favored by 13.5 points in the latest Trail Blazers vs. Warriors odds, while the over/under is 222.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Warriors vs. Trail Blazers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors spread: Trail Blazers +13.5

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors over/under: 222.5 points

Trail Blazers vs. Warriors money line: Trail Blazers: +650, Warriors: -1000

Why the Trail Blazers can cover

Portland has already been eliminated from the playoffs, but that has not stopped the Trail Blazers from being competitive this month. They have covered the spread in four of their five games in April, including a pair of outright road wins at Charlotte and Washington last week. The only game they failed to cover the spread came in a 124-107 loss at Boston on Sunday, but they were 16-point underdogs in that loss.

They got back on track for their bettors on Tuesday, as they covered the 13.5-point underdog spread in a 110-100 loss to New Orleans. Center Deandre Ayton led Portland with 30 points and 13 rebounds, while rookie point guard Scoot Henderson added 19 points and 15 assists. The Trail Blazers are 8-1-1 against the spread in their last 10 games in April dating back to last year. Portland could also get to face an undermanned Warriors team as Klay Thompson (knee) and Draymond Green (knee) are both listed as questionable. See which team to pick here.

Why the Warriors can cover

While Portland is out of playoff contention, and without four of its five leading scorers, Golden State is fighting for playoff seeding at the bottom of the Western Conference playoff picture. The Warriors have won eight of their last nine games to clinch a spot in the play-in tournament. They are a half-game behind the ninth-place Lakers and one game behind the eighth-place Kings, so they can still make a move during the final four days of the regular season.

Their 134-120 win over the Lakers on Tuesday was an important one, as they knocked down 26 of their 41 3-point attempts to keep pushing Los Angeles for ninth place. Stephen Curry, Thompson and Green hit 16 triples combined, as Green went 5 of 5 in the first half. The Warriors have covered the spread in six of their last nine games, and they are 5-0 in their last five games against Portland. See which team to pick here.

