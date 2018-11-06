Was Kyrie Irving right to flip out over Jamal Murray's 'buzzer-beater' to try to break 50 points?
The Nuggets had the game well in hand, but Murray wanted a personal accolade as well
The NBA, much like Major League Baseball, has a few unwritten rules. They aren't talked about as much, but one of them is well-known: When the game is over and you have it in hand, just dribble out the clock. Jamal Murray defied that rule for the Nuggets on Tuesday in a 115-107 win over the Celtics, tossing up a shot as time expired in an attempt to bring his 48 points up to 50.
Kyrie Irving took issue with Murray's shot, taking the ball and chucking it into the stands in response to Murray's attempt.
Murray's immediate reaction says it all. He doesn't seem particularly bothered by the response, shrugging it off. But Irving clearly did not like the display. If Murray really wanted to be disrespectful, he could have taken it to the hole for that last bucket, but just taking the shot was apparently enough.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about how warranted Irving's display was, and they agree: Don't let Murray go for 48 points and he won't have the chance to shoot for 51. Bell also talks about some of the chemistry problems the young Celtics have. They're 6-4 to start the year, but people tend to expect more from a team that was a game away from the NBA Finals without some of its best players on the floor a year ago.
Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 6: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Warriors show depth in win over Grizz
The Warriors used a 14-0 third-quarter run to put away the Grizzlies at Oracle Arena
-
Report: Drew to coach Cavs all season
Drew and the Cavs had been locked in a strange stalemate over his role and title
-
Report: Chandler to sign with Lakers
Phoenix hasn't utilized its veteran big man much this season
-
Allen Iverson mocks current NBA fashion
Iverson also may or may not have been partially responsible for its implementation
-
Report: Rockets to bring back Bzdelik
Jeff Bzdelik, who ran Houston's defense the past few seasons, is expected back with the team...