Watch Bucks vs. Warriors online: NBA live stream info, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Warriors (54-20) have been ravaged by injuries as of late, but that should change for them on Thursday. Kevin Durant said he is going to play Thursday against the Bucks (39-35) and that's great news for Golden State -- and not so much for the Bucks. Milwaukee comes into Golden State .500 in their last 10 games.

The Bucks have a comfortable lead for the East's final playoff spot -- five games ahead of ninth-place Detroit -- but tough games like this are going to make it harder for them to clinch that final spot. With only 39 wins, they'll need a couple more wins to guarantee they get in.

How to watch Bucks vs. Warriors



Date: Thursday, March 29



Thursday, March 29 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET



10:30 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Arena in Oakland, California



Oracle Arena in Oakland, California TV: TNT



TNT Streaming: watchTNT

watchTNT Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Warriors are finally getting healthy again. With Durant likely returning and Draymond Green being listed as probable, Golden State will be half way to full strength again. Klay Thompson is still out with a thumb injury and Stephen Curry has an MCL injury, but Golden State has to be relieved to be healthy again.

The Bucks, meanwhile, just can't get any momentum going. They started off the season with so much promise, but they've been a below average team for awhile now even with Giannis Antetokounmpo carrying them. They'll need a great effort if they're going to take down a Warriors team that has Durant back in their lineup.

If Durant does play then the Warriors are the easy favorites. They've played solid basketball even without their stars. Add in one of the best players in the NBA and it's hard to pick against them.