There weren't many eyes on the men's college basketball game between IUPUI and Lindenwood on Saturday, but that changed thanks to a bold fan. A LeBron James impersonator came out of the stands and tried to check into the contest.

Late in the second half, Lindenwood held a 71-64 lead when it looked like IUPUI was making a substitution prior to free throws. However, players and officials became confused when they saw someone in a LeBron James full Miami Heat uniform walking in from the scorer's table.

Officials halted the game, and the fan was escorted out of the arena, but he was just a few steps away from seeing some live action until a coach and security swooped to stop the stunt.

IUPUI probably could have used any version of James on Saturday. Lindenwood would hang on to win the game, 73-67, and the Lions' Keenon Cole led the way with 26 points. The James impersonator was tied for a game-low of zero points.

If nothing else, the bizarre decision-making by that fan got some attention to the clash between Horizon League and OVC opponents. Maybe one day the impersonator will get his chance to hoop at the college level.