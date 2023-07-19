Fans attending the BSN Finals in Puerto Rico on Tuesday were treated to a thrilling game and surprise celebrity cameo from an NBA legend. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made at least one fan's day while taking in the matchup between the Gigantes de Carolina and the Vaqueros de Bayamon.

James showed up at the game unannounced, and he was immediately mobbed by adoring fans as he walked onto the floor. One young fan reached over the railing and received a handshake and a peck on the hand from James.

The look on the fan's face says it all as she began to cry tears of joy. She probably won't be washing that hand for a while.

James' presence at the BSN Finals was a big story, but the game itself also provided plenty of excitement. The Gigantes defeated the Vaqueros, 89-85, in overtime to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-seven series.

James made the trip down to Puerto Rico after recently announcing that he would return for his 21st NBA season at the 2023 ESPYs. James is looking for his fifth NBA title after leading the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals in the 2022-23 campaign.