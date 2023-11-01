Who's Playing

Denver Nuggets @ Minnesota Timberwolves

Current Records: Denver 4-0, Minnesota 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

What to Know

The Timberwolves will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The point spread may have favored the Timberwolves last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 127-113 to Atlanta.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Anthony Edwards, who earned 31 points along with 7 assists.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets put another one in the bag on Monday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 110-102 victory over Utah. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 13.1% better than the opposition, as the Nuggets did.

Nikola Jokic was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a triple-double on 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played.

Minnesota now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Denver, their victory bumped their record up to 4-0.

While only the Nuggets took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, the Nuggets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by three points. This will be Minnesota's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Timberwolves haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Nuggets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Denver is a 3-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 222 points.

Series History

Denver has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.