Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings basketball game
Who's Playing
Portland (home) vs. Sacramento (away)
Current Records: Portland 8-13; Sacramento 8-11
What to Know
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Portland's and the Los Angeles Clippers' game on Tuesday was up for grabs at halftime, but Portland was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Trail Blazers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-97 punch to the gut against Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Chicago Bulls took down Sacramento 113-106 on Monday. The losing side was boosted by PF Richaun Holmes, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their seven home games.
Portland came up short against Sacramento the last time the two teams met in November, falling 107-99. A big part of the Trail Blazers' success was G Damian Lillard, so Sacramento will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.49
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Kings.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Portland have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.
- Nov 12, 2019 - Sacramento 107 vs. Portland 99
- Oct 25, 2019 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 112
- Apr 10, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Sacramento 131
- Jan 14, 2019 - Sacramento 115 vs. Portland 107
- Jan 01, 2019 - Portland 113 vs. Sacramento 108
- Feb 27, 2018 - Portland 116 vs. Sacramento 99
- Feb 09, 2018 - Portland 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Nov 18, 2017 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 90
- Nov 17, 2017 - Sacramento 86 vs. Portland 82
- Dec 28, 2016 - Portland 102 vs. Sacramento 89
- Dec 20, 2016 - Sacramento 126 vs. Portland 121
- Nov 11, 2016 - Portland 122 vs. Sacramento 120
- Apr 05, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Sacramento 107
- Mar 28, 2016 - Portland 105 vs. Sacramento 93
- Jan 26, 2016 - Portland 112 vs. Sacramento 97
- Dec 27, 2015 - Portland 98 vs. Sacramento 94
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Celtics vs. Heat odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Heat vs. Celtics game 10,000 times.
-
Rockets could protest missed Harden call
Houston believes it could be awarded the win retroactively
-
Harden scores 50, gets robbed by refs
San Antonio rallied to win in a double-overtime thriller
-
LeBron, AD match each other in big win
LeBron and A.D. each finished with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting in 36 minutes
-
Butler dominates, Heat beat Raps in OT
Butler finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, and outscored the Raptors 8-2 in...
-
Thomas tries to untie Fultz's shoe
Thomas tried to follow in J.R. Smith's footsteps, but instead got a karma lesson
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans