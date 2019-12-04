Watch Trail Blazers vs. Kings: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Portland (home) vs. Sacramento (away)

Current Records: Portland 8-13; Sacramento 8-11

What to Know

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Portland's and the Los Angeles Clippers' game on Tuesday was up for grabs at halftime, but Portland was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. The Trail Blazers found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 117-97 punch to the gut against Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 36 turnovers, the Chicago Bulls took down Sacramento 113-106 on Monday. The losing side was boosted by PF Richaun Holmes, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland are expected to win a tight contest. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in four of their seven home games.

Portland came up short against Sacramento the last time the two teams met in November, falling 107-99. A big part of the Trail Blazers' success was G Damian Lillard, so Sacramento will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center at the Rose Quarter -- Portland, Oregon TV: NBC Sports California

fuboTV (Try for free)

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.49

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 3-point favorite against the Kings.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Portland have won 12 out of their last 16 games against Sacramento.