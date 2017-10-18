WATCH: Warriors receive rings and raise banner in championship ceremony

The Warriors have won it all and are ready to defend their second title in three years. It all starts with a ring ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments, pass out championship rings, and raise a banner to forever remember their season. Golden State took part in the tradition and have officially begun their title defense.

However, maybe you missed the ceremony because of work, being stuck at dinner, or you were too busy contemplating the spherical shape of the earth. Whatever the reason, if you missed the ceremony and want to watch Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevin Durant all receive rings, then we have your back.

The ceremony is pretty tame and doesn't have anything too exciting, but it does give a glimpse into who some fan favorite players are. Javale McGee got a huge cheer from fans and Curry got an MVP chant despite Durant being last season's NBA Finals MVP.