When the Rockets' James Harden won the NBA MVP award it made history for the Thunder

Rockets star James Harden is the NBA's 2017-18 MVP. That's felt like the consensus for months now, but it didn't become official until the NBA announced Harden as the MVP during the NBA Awards on Monday night. This was Harden's first MVP award, despite finishing second twice in his career before, but it was also a first in NBA history.

Harden's former Thunder teammate, Russell Westbrook, was the NBA MVP winner in the 2016-17 season. His other former teammate, Kevin Durant, won MVP for the 2013-14 season.

All three players were drafted by the Thunder in consecutive seasons -- the first time three different players players drafted by a franchise in consecutive years have been named MVP. Durant was taken with the No. 2 pick in 2007 and Westbrook was selected No. 4 in 2008 when the franchise was in Seattle. After moving to Oklahoma City, Harden was picked No. 3 by the Thunder in 2009.

The Thunder can't complain too much about what they got when they had Harden, Westbrook, and Durant together. A trip to the NBA Finals, multiple conference finals appearances, and plenty of wins that helped establish the franchise in their new home of Oklahoma City. However, that front office has to be kicking itself when it considers all the success those three stars have recently had separate from each other. Durant has won two straight NBA Finals MVP awards in the two years that Westbrook and Harden won their MVP awards.

It's one of the greatest what ifs the NBA has. Had the Thunder not traded away Harden before the 2012-13 NBA season, would they have won a championship or two together? The flip side of that is do all three players become the great individuals they are if they stay together for their entire careers.

Harden has become one of the most efficient players ever while he's been in Houston. Durant is still a deadly offensive player, but his ability as a rim protector and moving off ball has only improved in Golden State. Westbrook, without Durant or Harden next to him, became the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double twice. They were great together, but they're spectacular apart. Their individual greatness is best seen when separate.

Of course, the Thunder probably don't care too much about that. They had those three players together once and now two of them are gone. It will always be a case of what could have been.