With news of Zion Williamson's meniscus tear, Ja Morant becomes new Rookie of the Year favorite

Zion Williamson was expected to be the runaway favorite to win Rookie of the Year, but things have changed. Williamson is now expected to miss six to eight weeks after having surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Reflecting this new information, Zion has fallen behind Memphis' Ja Morant, who is now the 2/1 favorite to win the award, via Westgate.

Zion drops to 3/1, followed by RJ Barrett at 4/1, Coby White and Tyler Herro at 10/1 and Rui Hachimura at 12/1.

As you can see, Zion is still seen as having a very good shot of winning the award, and he should be. Assuming Zion comes back healthy, based on the way he looked in the preseason, his numbers could well end up dwarfing everyone else's to the point that whatever time he missed to start the season will become moot.

But for now, Morant is the favorite, while Herro and Coby White at 10/1 feel like good value. Coby White could be a scoring machine for a Bulls team on the rise, and Herro has looked equally terrific in the preseason. Herro will get a lot of opportunities with the Heat, and he has the game and confidence to turn those opportunities into serious production. He's a lights-out shooter and can create off the dribble.

It'll be interesting to see how these odds change when Zion finally makes his debut and inevitably starts rolling.