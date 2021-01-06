The Washington Wizards will take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Philadelphia is 6-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while the Wizards are 2-5 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Sixers have won the last three meetings between the teams. Philadelphia is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Sixers vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 233. Before entering any Wizards vs. Sixers picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Sixers vs. Wizards spread: Philadelphia -6.5

Sixers vs. Wizards over-under: 231 points

Sixers vs. Wizards money line: Washington +210, Philadelphia -250



What you need to know about the 76ers

The 76ers captured a comfortable 118-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. Joel Embiid dropped his fifth double-double in six games this season with 14 points and 11 boards along with three blocks. Tobias Harris had 22 points in addition to five rebounds. Ben Simmons finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Danny Green had 13 points and six rebounds. The Sixers outscored the Wizards 40-24 in the fourth quarter.

The Sixers shot .595 from the field on Monday, the best single-game shooting percentage in the league so far this season. Philadelphia totaled a season-high 55 rebounds against Charlotte. The Sixers had 34 assists, their second-highest total of the season so far. Philadelphia has been holding its opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.5, which is best in the league. The Sixers also lead the league in defensive rating (99.4).

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington edged the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, 123-122. Thomas Bryant posted a double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds. His go-ahead dunk with 14.9 seconds left was the decisive basket. Bradley Beal registered a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds along with five assists. The Wizards have won two consecutive games after losing their first five. Russell Westbrook had 24 points and 10 assists and five rebounds after registering triple-doubles in his first four games this season.

The Wizards are coming into Wednesday's matchup with the second most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 120.3 on average. Washington has lost its last eight games at the Wells Fargo Center. Beal has scored 20-plus points in 30 straight games, the longest active streak in the league. Bryant has five games of 15-plus points this season. Westbrook has already registered three triple-doubles with at least 20 points this season, needing just one more to tie Washington's franchise record of four for a career.

