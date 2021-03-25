The New York Knicks will take on the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 22-22 overall and 13-8 at home, while Washington is 15-27 overall and 7-13 on the road. The Knicks have won the first two meetings this season.

New York is favored by three points in the latest Knicks vs. Wizards odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 224.5. Before entering any Wizards vs. Knicks picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, and it has returned more than $9,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past two-plus seasons. The model is up almost $1,200 on its top-rated picks this season, and dating back to last year, it enters Week 14 of the 2020-21 NBA schedule on a stunning 91-53 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Wizards. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NBA betting lines for Wizards vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Wizards spread: Knicks -3

Knicks vs. Wizards over-under: 224.5 points

Knicks vs. Wizards money line: New York -150 Washington +130

What you need to know about the Knicks

In the first of two games between the teams, the Knicks cruised to a 131-111 win over the Wizards on Tuesday. The Knicks have won two of their past three games. Julius Randle led six players in double figures with 37 points. He made seven of 10 3-point attempts and scored 21 points in the first half.

RJ Barrett scored 21 points on Tuesday and Alec Burks added 20. Mitchell Robinson double-doubled on 16 points and 11 rebounds. New York now has 22 wins, one more than it did last season.

What you need to know about the Wizards

Washington has won nine of its last 11 games. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 22 points. He went 6 for 15 from the field. Washington was outscored 30-18 in the second quarter, The Wizards trailed by as many as 31 points in the third quarter.

Washington has allowed 124.9 points per game in the last eight. The Wizards have allowed 130 points nine teams this season. Russell Westbrook was held to 14 points on Tuesday,

How to make Knicks vs. Wizards picks

The model has simulated Knicks vs. Wizards 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Knicks vs. Wizards? And which side of the spread hits in well over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Wizards spread to jump on Thursday, all from the model that is on an incredible 91-53 roll.