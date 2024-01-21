The Washington Wizards will face off against the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 7-34 overall and 3-15 at home, while Denver is 29-14 overall and 12-10 on the road. Washington limps into Sunday's showdown having lost nine of its last 10 games.

The Nuggets are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Wizards vs. Nuggets odds, and the over/under is 238.5 points.

Wizards vs. Nuggets spread: Wizards +13.5

Wizards vs. Nuggets over/under: 238.5 points

Wizards vs. Nuggets money line: Wizards: +629, Nuggets: -967

What you need to know about the Wizards

The Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 131-127 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Antonio. The Wizards didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though they lost, the Wizards were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Celtics typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday the Nuggets proved too difficult a challenge. They skirted past the Celtics 102-100. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:30 mark of the second quarter when the Nuggets were facing a 58-46 deficit.

The Nuggets can attribute much of their success to Jamal Murray, who scored 35 points along with eight rebounds and five assists, and Nikola Jokic, who almost dropped a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. For the season, Jokic is averaging 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game.

