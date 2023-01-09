The Washington Wizards (17-23) will return home following a four-game road trip when they face the New Orleans Pelicans (24-16) on Monday night. Washington lost the final two games of the trip, falling to Oklahoma City in a 127-110 final last Friday. New Orleans has lost four of its last five games, including a 127-117 setback against Dallas on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Washington is favored by 1 point in the latest Wizards vs. Pelicans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 227.5.

Wizards vs. Pelicans spread: Wizards -1

Wizards vs. Pelicans over/under: 227.5 points

Wizards vs. Pelicans money line: Washington -120, New Orleans +100

Why the Wizards can cover

New Orleans is not only amid a five-game road trip, but it is playing without star forward Zion Williamson (hamstring) and second-leading scorer Brandon Ingram (toe). The Pelicans were also missing CJ McCollum (rest) in their 127-117 loss to Dallas on Saturday, which began with their lowest scoring first quarter of the season. They have lost three straight road games and six of their last seven games away from home.

Washington has played 10 of its last 12 games on the road, so it will be excited to return home for a game in front of its fans. The Wizards have three players averaging at least 20 points per game, although leading scorer Bradley Beal is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury. They have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, while New Orleans has only covered once in its last five games.

Why the Pelicans can cover

New Orleans might have had its lowest scoring first quarter of the season on Saturday, but it still came up just one point short of covering the spread in the end. The Pelicans outscored Dallas 102-93 after falling behind 34-15 at the end of the first period. They are going to have McCollum back on the court for this game, and he is averaging 20.4 points per game.

McCollum is also the team's top distributor with 6.0 assists per game, so his return to the lineup should give the team a huge boost. Third-year forward Naji Marshall took advantage of his opportunity against Dallas, scoring a career-high 24 points. Washington turned the ball over 20 times and trailed by as many as 27 points in its loss to Oklahoma City on Friday.

