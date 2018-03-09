Wizards vs. Pelicans: Watch NBA online, live stream, odds, analysis, TV channel
Pelicans try to extend their winning streak to 11, but likely won't have Anthony Davis to help them
How to watch Wizards at Pelicans
- Date: Friday, March 9
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: NBA TV
SportsLine odds
Analysis
The New Orleans Pelicans have surged all the way up to fourth place in the Western Conference, thanks to an impressive 10-game winning streak. Extending that streak to 11 games will be difficult, however, as they'll not only be taking on a tough Washington Wizards team, but they'll likely be doing so without Anthony Davis.
Their star big man sprained his ankle on Wednesday night against the Kings, and although an MRI revealed no more than a sprain, Davis is still doubtful to play in this one. The good news for the Pelicans, though, is Davis isn't expected to miss serious time.
As for the Wizards, they are also in fourth place, having thus far successfully navigated the playoff race in John Wall's absence. They haven't been spectacular, and at times not having Wall is especially noticeable, but they've done enough to not only stay afloat, but actually gain ground without their All-Star point guard.
With both teams desperate for a victory, this contest should be a good one.
